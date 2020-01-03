Home

Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc
7900 Oxford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-1006
Andrea E. Vogel

Andrea E. Vogel Obituary
Andrea Elizabeth (Chuhra) Vogel of Cheltenham, Pa. passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the age of 71.

Her parents, Andrew and Elizabeth (Szabo) Chuhra, preceded her in death.

She was the beloved wife of Jack Vogel; the loving mother of Christopher Hessler (Sandi), Aaron Vogel, and Jamie Barth (Alex); the devoted grandmother of Rachael Nergart (Chris), Sarah Hessler, Hannah Hessler, Dawson Barth, Payton Barth, and Duncan Barth; and the loving sister of Brenda Laird (Walt).

Andrea was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her family meant the world to her. She was loving, caring and compassionate and will be sadly missed by her family and friends that she held dear. She was a people person, loved to travel and enjoyed reading, which was perfect as she worked for the library in Elkins Park for many years.

A Life Celebration will be held at a later date in Andrea's honor.

Dean Geitner Givnish Funeral Home, Philadelphia

www.deangeitnergivnish.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 3, 2020
