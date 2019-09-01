|
Andrea T. "Andi" Walther passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019 surrounded by her family in Willow Grove, PA. She was 78.
Andi was born on Nov. 27, 1940 in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Milton W. and Theresa A. Rosenberger Walther. She lived her entire life in Abington Township and graduated from Abington High School in 1958. She worked at several small business offices during her career as a secretary including Milton Roy, Motorola and Eaton Yale.
Andi enjoyed several travels to Europe, particularly visits with relatives in Sommerkahl, Germany. Her favorite vacation spot was her family's summer home on Tilghman Island, Maryland. There she enjoyed sailing her sailboat and watching passing boats on the Chesapeake Bay. She loved dancing and spending time with her family, especially her siblings and cousins. She had a true zest for life! With her spunky personality, feisty ways, and comical remarks, Andi was known as "the life of the party."
Andi will be missed dearly by her sister, Terry Hansford, and her brothers and sister-in-law, Merwyn Walther, Wayne Walther, Mark and wife Janet Walther. She was a loving aunt to 9 nieces and nephews: Britta Derstine, Blythe and husband Jason Bealer, Brandon Hansford, Morgen Verdecchio, Laura Walther, Kym Walther-Moyer and husband Bob, Gary Walther, Kate Walther, Kirk Walther and fiancée Amy Conrad; and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews: Shawn, Marlie, Jacob, Julia, Vanessa, Daulton, Paxton, Josh, Jerrica, Miquon, Zach and Logan and her cousins and friends.
Andi was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Maria and Tony Verdecchio, brother-in-law Gerry Hansford, and nephew-in-law, Tom Derstine.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 7 at Our Lady Help of Christians, 1500 Marian Rd, Abington, PA 19001. Interment will be private.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 1, 2019