Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Durie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew J. Durie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew J. Durie Obituary
Andrew J. Durie of Jamison died peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 92.

He was the beloved husband for 68 years to Eleanor M. Stevenson Durie.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Andrew and Lucinda Murphy Durie, and brother of the late John Durie.

Andrew was a graduate of Northeast High School, Class of 1944; he was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He attended Temple University after serving in the Navy and received his degree in Drafting.

He worked for over 50 years, specializing in Fire Protection design and worked for Grinnell Fire Protection Solutions and Fire Protection Industries, retiring 12 years ago at the age of 80.

Andrew was an avid reader, enjoyed taking walks and absorbing Mother Nature. He was a loving father and doting G-Pop to his nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, soon to be 18.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his children and their spouses, Andrew W. Durie, William E. Durie and his wife, Donna, Carol A. Summers and her husband, Keith, and Robert W. Durie and his wife, Cindy; his two brothers, George Durie and his wife, Joan, and James Durie; his sister, Eleanor Saulino and the late Mike; nine dear grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and soon to be 18.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 11:30 a.m. until his funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Road), Richboro. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the , 625 W. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

www.fluehr.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now