Andrew J. Durie of Jamison died peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 92.
He was the beloved husband for 68 years to Eleanor M. Stevenson Durie.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Andrew and Lucinda Murphy Durie, and brother of the late John Durie.
Andrew was a graduate of Northeast High School, Class of 1944; he was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He attended Temple University after serving in the Navy and received his degree in Drafting.
He worked for over 50 years, specializing in Fire Protection design and worked for Grinnell Fire Protection Solutions and Fire Protection Industries, retiring 12 years ago at the age of 80.
Andrew was an avid reader, enjoyed taking walks and absorbing Mother Nature. He was a loving father and doting G-Pop to his nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, soon to be 18.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his children and their spouses, Andrew W. Durie, William E. Durie and his wife, Donna, Carol A. Summers and her husband, Keith, and Robert W. Durie and his wife, Cindy; his two brothers, George Durie and his wife, Joan, and James Durie; his sister, Eleanor Saulino and the late Mike; nine dear grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and soon to be 18.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 11:30 a.m. until his funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Road), Richboro. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the , 625 W. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 28, 2019