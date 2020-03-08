|
Andrew J. Phillips of New Bern, N.C., formerly of Chalfont, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He was 86.
Andrew was the beloved husband of Barbara W. Phillips, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Andrew P. and Catherine (Joyce) Phillips.
An avid baseball player in his younger years, Andrew tried out for the Philadelphia Athletics as a pitcher and infielder. He also served in the United States Army as a Nike missile technician during the Korean War.
After the Army, he went on to pursue his love of carpentry and worked as a master carpenter on numerous custom homes in the Bucks County area for over 30 years.
Andrew was a former Knights of Columbus member and enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting and baseball.
In his retirement years, he enjoyed fishing and crabbing with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, children, Sandra L. Brinker (husband, Rick), Scott A. Phillips (wife, Catherine), and Denice A. Miller (husband, Kevin). He has eight grandchildren, a brother, Robert Phillips (Arlene), a sister, Joyce Feege, and 11 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Michele A. Phillips, and sister, Anna Mae Haney.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, Pa.
Memorial contributions in Andrew's name may be made to the .
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 8, 2020