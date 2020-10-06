Angela Jacobs

Angela (Trasatti) Jacobs passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones after a long, brave battle with cancer. She was 55.
Angela was born July 15, 1965 at Abington Hospital. She attended Hatboro Horsham High School while living in Montgomery County, where she met her childhood sweetheart, Robert Jacobs. She went on to graduate from Gwynedd Mercy University and received her Master's at Delaware Valley University.
She was currently employed as a Senior Accountant with the Central Bucks School District. She enjoyed walking her dog around the neighborhood and spending time at Cape May beach with her family and friends.
Angela moved to Doylestown, Pa., where she lived her life as a beautiful friend and mother to all. She was a joy to those who knew her, the life of the party, and always the first one to the dance floor.
Angela joins her father, Anthony Trasatti, in heaven.
On earth, she leaves behind her loving husband of 33 years, Robert; her son, Dylan and his wife, Maura, and her grandson, Shepperd; her daughter, Missy and her fiancé, Brandon Shipp; her brother, Tony Trasatti and his wife, Anita; Angela's mother, Edith Trasatti; and her sister, Tina Trasatti; along with many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901. Masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Angela's name to the Foundation for Women's Cancer, 26533 Network Place, Chicago, IL, 60673-1286, or at foundationforwomenscancer.org
