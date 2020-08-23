Anita Regina (Swiren) Higgins was a 5'2" quiet oak, gentle soul of a woman; she died 13 August 2020 at 7:07 a.m. A heavy downpour blanketed the path as her earthly body was being removed; we're not sure if they were her tears, or ours.She was joyfully born to Abraham (Jesse) and Laura Swiren on 5 May 1942, lived much of her growing years in Strawberry Mansion and Northeast Philadelphia, attended Northeast High School, Class of 1960, and often shared fond memories of her happy childhood in the neighborhood. She married young, and had four loving and loyal children soon thereafter, raising them in Furlong, Pa.She started working as a registrar for the Bucks County Prothonotary's office, after which she spent most of her career as a counselor for the Bucks County Office of Employment and Training, helping disadvantaged people.She was a kind and gentle soul, selfless, with a heart as big as the world. She was smart, insightful, funny, genuine and generous; and was always, always, always there for her family. She had an unpracticed exuberant, unabashed and unique singing style (couldn't carry a tune, but thankfully that didn't stop her), loved to dance, loved chocolate, and always had a smile. With her every breath she planted seeds of kindness, compassion, unbounded love, and patience.She is survived by her devoted husband, Don, whom she met and married in the autumn of her life, and who likely will get himself into trouble without her gentle kick under the table. She is also survived by her favorite brother, David Swiren (Patty), with whom she shared many (often silly) laughs, her loving children, Lisa Stenderowicz (Chuck), Craig Rehrer, Marsha Rehrer (Craig Zimmermann), and Sheila Wilson, as well as her adoring and adored grandchildren, who were her sun, moon and stars: Sean, Sara and Lindsay Stenderowicz, Skyler Zimmermann, and Sheena, Brett, and Brittany Wilson; her great-grandchild, Remi Wilson, and her nieces, Michelle and Suzanne. She will be fondly remembered by her husband's extended family, as well as her daily visitor, Meowser.She leaves behind two slingback chairs at Peace Valley Park. Tuesday dinners. Ever-present unequivocal radiating love. Family.Thank you to Dr. Geracimos and team, Doylestown Hospital, Pine Run Health Center, and Ascend Hospice; each of whom treated mom with the caring and compassion she showed throughout her life.A service was held at Scanlin Funeral Home in Chalfont on 16 August.To honor Anita's memory, we request that you do random acts of kindness, which so perfectly represents the essence of her life.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.Scanlin Funeral Home,Chalfont, Pa.