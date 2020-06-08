Anita Weilnau
Anita Weilnau of Green Lane, Pa. passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her residence. She was 66.

She was the beloved wife of Douglas Weilnau, to whom she was married for more than 40 years.

Born May 12, 1954 in Primos, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Margaret (McKee) Williamson.

Anita was a lifelong lover of reading and animals. Her greatest joy was raising her son and spending time with her nephews and nieces.

In addition to her husband, Doug, she is survived by her son, David Weilnau, and her sisters, Karen Doyle and Joan Williamson. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Services for Anita will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anita's name may be made to either the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or DeSales Shakespeare Festival, 2755 Station Ave., Center Valley, PA 18034.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Telford

www.williamsbergeykoffel.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
