Ann Fitzhugh Sullivan, born Dec. 10, 1928, in Philadelphia, died May 17, 2019.
She was the daughter of Edgar Allen Fitzhugh and Pauline Louise Fitzhugh and sister of Doris Fitzhugh DuVal.
Ann attended school in Gloucester, Va., and graduated high school in Philadelphia in 1946. She met her late husband, John Francis Sullivan through her cousin, Fitzhugh Lee Duer. Both men met as engineers at Drexel University. Ann and John were married in 1953 and together they raised their three boys residing in Drexel Hill for 50 years.
Ann was a research engineer in the field of Child Development and Human Resources, better known as a wife and mother. Ann was a longtime member of Drexel Hill Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and was an active member of U.M. Women. She was a member of St John's UMC Ivyland.
She was a longtime member of the Great Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Ann was past President and active member of PEO, the Philanthropic Education Organization. Ann had been an active resident of Ann's Choice Community for 14 years. She was an avid Bridge player and just enjoyed doing things. She loved the shore, summer weeks at Ocean City, especially with family.
Ann is survived by her son, John F. Sullivan (married to Patricia), and Andrew and Robert Sullivan. Additional survivors include two grandsons, John Patrick Sullivan and Kevin James Sullivan; two nieces, Susan Whipple and Kathy-Ann Fleming; and a nephew, Stephen Raytek.
Friends and family are invited to Ann's Memorial Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Chapel at Ann's Choice, 30000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974-3336, and the family will be greeting guests starting at 10 a.m. at the Chapel. There will be a luncheon for all guests following the ceremony at 12 noon in the Keystone Building at Ann's Choice.
In lieu of flowers, Ann has requested donations to the Ann's Choice Scholars Fund, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.
Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster
deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 26, 2019