Ann K. Neitheimer of Hatboro passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was 96.
Ann was born Feb. 16, 1923, in Philadelphia to the late Samuel and Anna (Scott) Ferguson and was a graduate of Germantown High School. She was the wife to the late Roy R. Neitheimer Jr.
Ann was a homemaker who devotedly cared for her family and in her free time, enjoyed gardening, baking, and caring for her grandchildren.
Ann is survived by her son, Roy R. Neitheimer III (Margretta), as well as her daughter, Eileen A. Dooley (William). She is survived by her grandchildren, Amy Paglione (Adam), Shawn Dooley (Michele), Katie Bernstein (Greg), Jason Dooley (Morgan), Jill Neitheimer, Rebecca Neitheimer, and Jackie Neitheimer; and her great-grandchildren, Owen, Colin, Payton, Camryn, Joshua, Audrey, Quinn, Claire, and Joy.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ann's Life Celebration from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Decker Funeral Home, 216 York Rd. Warminster, PA 18974, followed by a gathering at Giuseppe's Family Restaurant, 1380 W. Street Rd. Warminster, PA 18974.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to the s Project at or to a veteran's organization of one's choice.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 7, 2019