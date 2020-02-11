|
Ann M. Archer, "Nancy," passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. She was 82.
Nancy was the wife of the late William J. Archer Jr., who passed away in June 2019. The couple had been married for 58 years.
Born in Philadelphia, Nancy was the daughter of the late Daniel and Anne (Mulhern) Murray. She was a graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls, Class of 1955.
She retired from Bell Telephone/Verizon in 1996 after 37 years of employment.
Nancy enjoyed playing golf at Cedar Hammock Golf & Country Club in Naples, Fla., where she spent most of her winters with Bill. She also loved playing cards and bingo and watching game shows.
Nancy is survived by her children, William J. Archer III (Terri), Diane Engman (Herb), Cathy Taylor (Michael), and Nancy Taylor (James). She was the grandmother of Danny (Donna) and Chris Engman, Brittany and Stephanie Archer, Jacqueline and Bradley Taylor, and Kelly, Casey, and James Taylor Jr., and great grandmother of Zachary and Lily Engman. She is also survived by her brother, John (Jack), her sister, Jean Reynolds, in addition to many (dozens) of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Daniel, and her sister, Joan Murray.
Nancy will be dearly missed and remembered as a beloved wife, loving mother and a caring grandmother.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington. Her funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery Chapel (behind the Shrine) in Doylestown. Interment will follow in the Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Doylestown Health, Home Health and Hospice, 4259 W. Swamp Rd., Suite 204, Doylestown PA 18902.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 11, 2020