Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Archer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann M. Archer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann M. Archer Obituary
Ann M. Archer, "Nancy," passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. She was 82.

Nancy was the wife of the late William J. Archer Jr., who passed away in June 2019. The couple had been married for 58 years.

Born in Philadelphia, Nancy was the daughter of the late Daniel and Anne (Mulhern) Murray. She was a graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls, Class of 1955.

She retired from Bell Telephone/Verizon in 1996 after 37 years of employment.

Nancy enjoyed playing golf at Cedar Hammock Golf & Country Club in Naples, Fla., where she spent most of her winters with Bill. She also loved playing cards and bingo and watching game shows.

Nancy is survived by her children, William J. Archer III (Terri), Diane Engman (Herb), Cathy Taylor (Michael), and Nancy Taylor (James). She was the grandmother of Danny (Donna) and Chris Engman, Brittany and Stephanie Archer, Jacqueline and Bradley Taylor, and Kelly, Casey, and James Taylor Jr., and great grandmother of Zachary and Lily Engman. She is also survived by her brother, John (Jack), her sister, Jean Reynolds, in addition to many (dozens) of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Daniel, and her sister, Joan Murray.

Nancy will be dearly missed and remembered as a beloved wife, loving mother and a caring grandmother.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington. Her funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery Chapel (behind the Shrine) in Doylestown. Interment will follow in the Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Doylestown Health, Home Health and Hospice, 4259 W. Swamp Rd., Suite 204, Doylestown PA 18902.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -