Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(800) 720-8221
Ann Geiger
Ann M. Geiger


1957 - 2020
Ann M. Geiger of Sarasota, Fla. since 1983, formerly of Richboro, Pa., passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Jeanes Hospital, Philadelphia, after a long, valiant battle. Her will to live was unmatched and inspiring to all blessed to know her.

Ann was the daughter of the late Elwood and Joan Geiger, and is survived by her brothers, Paul (Cindy) and Neal (Grace), and sister, Jean (Steve). She is also survived by four nephews, Zachary, Matthew, Daniel, Aidan, and a niece, Julia.

Ann had a penchant for planning and a passion for travel, both actualized in her 32-year travel career at Thomas, Geiger, Venice, and Palmer Ranch Travel Agencies—where many clients became friends.

Ann's family appreciates the loving well wishes extended and hopes all understand holding a private, closed memorial in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, Pa.

Memorial contributions can be mailed or phoned to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, 800-227-2345.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 31, 2020
