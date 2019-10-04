|
Anna D. "Dot" Poekert of Doylestown died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at her home in Wesley Enhanced Living of Doylestown. She was 94.
Anna was the loving wife of the late Charles F. Poekert with whom she had shared 48 years of marriage and was preceded in death by their son, Arthur J. Poekert and their grandson Charles Thomas Poekert.
Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late Emery and Catherine Higgins Guenther.
Anna was a long time resident of Warminster before moving to Doylestown in 2003. She was a former Communicant of the Nativity of Our Lord Church in Warminster and presently attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Doylestown. In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading and spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Anna will be deeply missed by her family and by all who came to know and love her.
Anna is survived by her children Charles E. Poekert and his wife Marta of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Joseph E. Poekert and his wife Nancy of Richboro and Dorothy C. Peacock and her husband James of Doylestown. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901. Her interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna's memory to the St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main St., Chamberlin, SD 57325 or the , 801 18th St., NW, Washington DC 20006-3517.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 4, 2019