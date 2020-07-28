Anna Given Williams, who lived most of her life in Buckingham, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020.



She was born in 1927 in Clendenin, W.Va. to Janie Sanderson and Earnest Roscoe Given. After graduating from Clendenin High School, Anna went on to study design at the Fashion Academy in New York City. She worked as a dress designer for Handly Cross and Cline & Cline in the 1940s.



In 1950, Anna married Roger Williams Jr., an editor of Chemical Engineering Magazine at McGraw-Hill Publishing. In 1953, Anna and Roger bought Gladacres Farm in Buckingham, where they raised their four children. She lived there until her move to a retirement community at Givens Estates in Asheville, N.C. in 2016.



Anna was a world traveler, connoisseur of style, amateur artist, and loved life to the fullest. She was a volunteer for the Joint Participation Council for the Bucks County Association for Corrections and Rehabilitation as an advocate. She had her own dress stores called The Heather Shop in the New Hope/ Buckingham area that she ran until her retirement. She also was a supporter and member of the Bucks County Opera Association for many years.



Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Jr., and her daughter, Lynn Williams Zinchiak (Thomas) of Woodbine, Md.



She is survived by her daughters, Jan Williams Ritter (Richard) of Bakersville, N.C. and Valerie Williams Premo (Wayne) of Golden, Colo., her son, Roger Williams III of Ottsville, Pa., her brother, Ernest Given Jr. (Katherine) of Hurricane, W.Va., 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



There will be a celebration of Anna's life at some time in the future.



Anna loved animals of all kinds, especially her beloved cats. A donation to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931, or to the Bucks County Opera Association, P.O. Box 334, Holicong, PA 18928, in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated.



