Anna Grossman of Perkasie, formerly of Albrightsville and Warminster, Pa., passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. She was 91.
Anna was the beloved wife of that late William F. Grossman, with whom she celebrated over 50 years of marriage.
Born in Germany, Anna was the loving daughter of Heinrich and Elizabeth Schwick.
She was an Assembler for Neshaminy Electronics for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed playing Bingo and traveling with her husband, especially to Germany to visit family and Florida for the winter. She loved to cook and share those special meals with family and friends.
Anna and her husband, William, were active members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and had many friends in Albrightsville, Pa.
Anna is survived by her son, William F. Grossman Jr. and his wife, Carol; two grandsons, William F. Grossman III and his wife, Christy, and Ryan Grossman and his wife, Chelsea; five grandchildren, Lucas, Cameron, Taylor, Bella and Kaia; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Anna was preceded in death by two sisters, Ernestine and Elisabeth.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, followed by her funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park Cemetery, Ambler.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 18, 2020