C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Peace-Tohickon Lutheran Church
100 Old Bethlehem Rd
Perkasie, PA
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Peace-Tohickon Lutheran Church
100 Old Bethlehem Rd
Perkasie, PA
Anna Kathryn Heverly Obituary
Anna K. (Beck) Heverly of Haycock Township, Pa. passed away Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2019. She was 88.

She was the wife of the late George Clair Heverly.

Born Feb. 22, 1931 in East Rockhill Township to Warren and Millie (Sterner) Beck, Anna was an employee of Roy Ann Diner in various positions for 38 years. She was judge of elections in Haycock Township for 54 years as well as an animal lover who took in wildlife and domestic animals. She enjoyed canning and baking, and in her later years spending quality time with her grandchildren.

Anna is survived by her three children, Carol, wife of Stanley Heckler of Coopersburg and their daughter, Jennifer, wife of Jeremy Wolfe of Quakertown, Alan and his wife, Karen Davis of Rushville, N.Y., and Timothy and his wife, Carol (Courtney) Heverly and their children, Tyler and Courtney of Haycock Township.

Anna was preceded in death by her brothers, Warren, Charles, William, Ralph, and James.

A calling hour will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, with church services immediately following at Peace-Tohickon Lutheran Church, 100 Old Bethlehem Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peace- Tohickon Evangelical Lutheran Church or Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951.

C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.

Quakertown

www.crstrunk.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 15, 2019
