Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Anna M. Klotz Obituary
Anna M. (McCourt) Klotz of Warminster passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was 78.

Anna will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 55 years, Bill, and her children, William (Lorvy), Dawn-Marie (Jeffrey) and Kim (Jim). Anna will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Emily, Sarah, Stephen and Brian, her sister, Marjorie Orth (Rodney), and her many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Anna was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward and James McCourt.

After graduating from Upper Dublin High School, Anna attended Peirce School of Business. In addition to raising her family, Anna worked as the business administrator for Lehman Memorial United Methodist Church for 25 years.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling and spending time with those she loved.

Friends and relatives are invited to gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, followed by her memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Lupus Foundation of America, Tri-State Chapter, 101 Greenwood Ave., #200, Jenkintown, PA 19046.

To share memories and condolences with Anna's family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 12, 2019
