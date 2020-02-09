|
|
Anna Mae Procaccino of Pipersville, Pa., passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was 64.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she resided in Bensalem, Pa., before moving to Pipersville, Pa., in 1982.
Anna Mae was the co-owner of Franco Roofing, Inc. of Pipersville, Pa., with her husband for the past 47 years. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Anna Mae's fearsome fighting spirit was evident throughout her life and in her long battle with cancer.
She was the beloved wife of 43 years to Franco Procaccino; devoted mother of Christine Digiovanni and husband Vincent, and Michael Procaccino; cherished daughter of Josephine (Laughlin) Bertolini and the late Joseph Bertolini; dear sister of Kathleen Pomponi, Joseph (Barbara) Bertolini, Josephine (John) Rybicki, and Gina (Mike) Darden; also survived by nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Road, Doylestown, PA 18902 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the 11 a.m. funeral mass.
Private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or would be appreciated.
Send condolences to the website below.
Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 9, 2020