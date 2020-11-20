Anna Marie DunlapAnna Marie Dunlap, of Telford and formerly of Hilltown Twp., PA, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Lutheran Community at Telford. She was 87.She was the wife of 68 years of Gerald G. Dunlap until his passing on August 1, 2020.Born in Hilltown Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mary (Hunsberger) Landis. She was a 1950 graduate of Hilltown High School.Mrs. Dunlap worked part-time as a bookkeeper in her husband's partnership, Niessen, Dunlap & Pritchard Accountants, Colmar, PA, for many years until retiring.Mrs. Dunlap attended Calvary Church of Souderton, Souderton, PA, and was a former member of Christ Independent Bible Church, Perkasie, PA, where she served as organist and youth leader.A dedicated Philadelphia baseball fan, she, along with her husband, enjoyed family trips and winters spent in the Florida sunshine. Her greatest joy, however, was found in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She is survived by three children, Patricia D. Ryan and her husband Robert J., of Blooming Glen, PA, Jill C. Pickering and her husband Lawrence R., of Pennsburg, PA, and Dennis K. Dunlap, of Perkasie, PA; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Landis, of Sellersville, PA. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kurt Dunlap, in 2017, and a sister, Gloria Nolen.Funeral Services with interment in Tohickon Union Cemetery, Weisel, PA, will be held privately at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, PA.