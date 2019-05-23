|
|
Anna R. Booz of Gardenville passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Independence Court of Quakertown. She was 94 years old and the wife for 58 years to the late George W. Booz Jr., who passed in 2004.
Born in Abington, she was the daughter of the late Charlotte Kimble and William Redmile.
Anna worked at Penn Engineering in Danboro for more than 30 years as an executive secretary.
Her interests were her family and collecting things from garage sales and flea markets then reselling the items on weekends at the Lahaska Flee Market. She loved living in her Bucks County Stone House in Gardenville, which she filled with antiques which went with the era of the when the house had been built, 1765.
She is survived by her daughter, Georganna Booz Paulovitz (Thomas); her son, Charles Kimble Booz; seven grandchildren, Ganna M. McGowan (Edmond), Thomas Paulovitz Jr. (Joanne), Rachael Booz (Brett Martin), Regina Hay (Tim), Jared Booz (Elizabeth), Josh Booz and Adam Booz; as well as nine great-grandchildren, Shea, Logan and Maiah McGowan, Greyson Martin, Jake and Sierra Cormack, Hayston and Tehya Hay and Coutter Booz.
Her family is planning a celebration of Anna's life this summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anna's name may be made to: St. Luke's Hospital, 801 Ostreum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 (please note on the check "Donation to Quakertown Campus").
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 23, 2019