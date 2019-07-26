Home

Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Anna "Lola" Prajzner

Anna "Lola" Prajzner Obituary
Anna "Lola" (Cannon) Prajzner of Warminster, Pa. passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was 80.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Granville and Viola (Walker) Cannon.

She was the beloved wife of Eugene J. Prajzner, the loving mother of Theodore (Kathleen) and Mary Beth Prajzner, and loving grandmother of Christian Prajzner.

Relatives and friends will be received after 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Craft/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 1801 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Rd., Warminster, Pa. Interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

The Decker Funeral Home,

Warminster

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 26, 2019
