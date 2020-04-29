|
|
Annajean (Scott) Patrick of Warminster, Pa. passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Abramson Center for Jewish Life. She was 80.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Allen G. and Cecelia (DeFrehn) Scott, and the beloved wife of William Patrick.
She was the loving mother of Scott (Julie), Adam (Tina), and Julie (Rob), and the sister of Sandra Lee Steele. Also surviving are her six grandchildren, Lauren, Matthew, Ryan, Taylor, Ashley and Hannah.
Annajean enjoyed spending summers at their house in Toms River, N.J., reading, doing cross stitch, gardening and collecting cook books. She was the Past Matron in the Eastern Star Chapter 129, formerly Chapter 295, Worthy Mother Advisor with Rainbow, a member of Daughters of the Nile, and a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church. She was previously a Girl Scout Leader.
Services will be held privately due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 29, 2020