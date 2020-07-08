1/1
Anne Antolik
Anne (Strogus) Antolik of Lansdale, Pa. passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, under a blaze of fireworks and celebration of our country's birth.

Born Aug. 9, 1923 in Phoenixville, Pa., Anne was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Lopusinski) Strogus. She was the wife of the late Emil J. Antolik, who passed away in 1990, and with whom she shared 43 years of marriage.

Anne was formerly from Mont Clare, and New Hope, Pa.

Anne was the last one in her family generation, having been preceded in death by her sisters, Katherine Baldasano, Sally Cipriano and Frances Yarosinski, her brothers, Joseph and John Strogus, and stepbrothers, Emil and Chester Borysowski.

Anne's last career position was at Bell Atlantic (now Verizon), where she was a parts and sub-assembly warehouse manager for support to the field service group of Bell Atlantic.

She was a loving mother to her two sons, Mark Antolik (Susan) of Lansdale and David Antolik (Annette) of New Hope, and had five grandchildren, Lori Colarusso (Chad), Lisa Baker (Tony), Austin, Drew and Ian Antolik, and three adorable great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are welcome to come to a social distancing visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, Main St. and Fourth Ave., Phoenixville, Pa., followed by a private Funeral Mass celebration. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Contributions in Anne's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org, and the family thanks you all for your heartfelt wishes and sympathy.

Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home,

Phoenixville, Pa.

www.gatchafuneral.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
517 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3012
July 7, 2020
Mark and David, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your mom. She was a wonderful neighbor to us. The whole family was. Mom often talked about her. She bought the small plow for snow from her. Dad also spoke well of your family. Keep her in your memories. She will always be with you. My deepest sympathy to your families.
Julia Paster ( Sis, from the Bechtol family)
Neighbor
July 7, 2020
Anne was a special lady, a GREAT manager of people, a wonderful individual who was always teaching her employees, a truly remarkable lady and a friend for decades. Her impact on the world around her will continue into the future.
SHE WILL BE MISSED.
George Schroeder
Coworker
July 7, 2020
It was a pleasure to know Annie and hang out with her every other week for several years. She had a beautiful smile and was proud of her accomplishments. The Lord be with the whole family as you remember the lovely person she was, even as Alzheimers was taking her slowly away.
Cheryl Huey
Friend
July 7, 2020
You hired me and you were one of the best bosses that I worked for at Sorbus. R.I.P. my dear lady.
Diane Hazlett
Friend
