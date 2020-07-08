Anne Antolik

Anne (Strogus) Antolik of Lansdale, Pa. passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, under a blaze of fireworks and celebration of our country's birth.
Born Aug. 9, 1923 in Phoenixville, Pa., Anne was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Lopusinski) Strogus. She was the wife of the late Emil J. Antolik, who passed away in 1990, and with whom she shared 43 years of marriage.
Anne was formerly from Mont Clare, and New Hope, Pa.
Anne was the last one in her family generation, having been preceded in death by her sisters, Katherine Baldasano, Sally Cipriano and Frances Yarosinski, her brothers, Joseph and John Strogus, and stepbrothers, Emil and Chester Borysowski.
Anne's last career position was at Bell Atlantic (now Verizon), where she was a parts and sub-assembly warehouse manager for support to the field service group of Bell Atlantic.
She was a loving mother to her two sons, Mark Antolik (Susan) of Lansdale and David Antolik (Annette) of New Hope, and had five grandchildren, Lori Colarusso (Chad), Lisa Baker (Tony), Austin, Drew and Ian Antolik, and three adorable great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are welcome to come to a social distancing visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, Main St. and Fourth Ave., Phoenixville, Pa., followed by a private Funeral Mass celebration. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
