Anne E. Kingsbury of Pine Run Community passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital. She was 86 years
old and the wife of the late Stuart S. Kingsbury Jr., with whom she shared 66 years of marriage.
Born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William John and Edith Schickling Edgar.
Anne was co-owner of Kingsbury Co. Realtors for many years with her husband, Stuart. She was a past president of the Bucks County Board of Realtors. She was active in Girl Scouts, was a Booster Club band parent, a founding member of two chapters of P.E.O., active in her church and a volunteer for many causes. She was an accomplished piano player and cook. Anne loved to host holiday gatherings for her family.
Anne is survived by her four children: Linda Bollinger (Steve) of New Hampshire, Stuart S. "Bud" Kingsbury III (Debra) of Quakertown, Lee L. (Patty) of Hawaii and Amy Braund (Daniel) of Yorkshire, England, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and a former son-in-law, Brent Peters of Maine.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anne's name may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestownwww.reedandsteinbach.com