Anne Elizabeth (Isett) Getz of Warminster, Pa. passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was 82.
She was the devoted wife of the late Roger W. Getz Sr., with whom she shared 48 years of marriage.
Born in Abington, Pa., Anne was the daughter of the late Harry and Annette Isett.
Anne worked for the Centennial School District from 1975 to early 2000s, spending the majority of her career at William Tennent High School. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, her dog Zoe, watching the cardinals at the bird feeders and shopping.
Anne is survived by her five sisters and one brother, two sons and two daughters, Roger W. Getz Jr. (Diana) of Warminster, Cheryl Ann McClellan (Scott) of Oakford, Jeffrey Allen Getz of Warminster and Marla Jean Marko (Michael) of Philadelphia, and five grandchildren, Scott Jr., Weston, Brittany, Derek and Alexia.
Due to the current restrictions, funeral services and interment will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
To share memories and condolences with her family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 4, 2020.