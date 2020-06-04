Anne Elizabeth (Isett) Getz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Elizabeth (Isett) Getz of Warminster, Pa. passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was 82.

She was the devoted wife of the late Roger W. Getz Sr., with whom she shared 48 years of marriage.

Born in Abington, Pa., Anne was the daughter of the late Harry and Annette Isett.

Anne worked for the Centennial School District from 1975 to early 2000s, spending the majority of her career at William Tennent High School. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, her dog Zoe, watching the cardinals at the bird feeders and shopping.

Anne is survived by her five sisters and one brother, two sons and two daughters, Roger W. Getz Jr. (Diana) of Warminster, Cheryl Ann McClellan (Scott) of Oakford, Jeffrey Allen Getz of Warminster and Marla Jean Marko (Michael) of Philadelphia, and five grandchildren, Scott Jr., Weston, Brittany, Derek and Alexia.

Due to the current restrictions, funeral services and interment will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

To share memories and condolences with her family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved