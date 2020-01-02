|
Anne Gallagher, a resident of Doylestown, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Doylestown Hospital. She was 93.
Born in Philadelphia, Anne is survived by her beloved children, Patricia Kuhn (Michael) and Susan Gallagher Goff (the late Jerry). Also surviving are her four grandchildren, Michael Kuhn
(Karen), Alyssa Vitez (Tim), Nicholas Kuhn, and Christina Goff, and three great-grandchildren Catherine, Tommy and Emma.
Anne retired in 2004, after working for 38 years as a tax paralegal for Fox, Rothchild, LLP.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles and gardening, but her passion was time spent with her family and her beloved puppy, Cotton.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. Friday Jan. 3, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 235 East State Street, Doylestown, where her viewing will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Bucks County SPCA at www.bcspca.org.
