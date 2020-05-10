|
Anne J. Cannon, a 55-year resident of Chalfont, Pa., passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, due to complications with the COVID-19 virus. She was 85 years young.
The oldest of eight children born to the late Bertha (Sadleir) and Elmer F. Hansen in Philadelphia, Pa., "Annie" was the beloved wife of the late Francis "Frank" Cannon. She also was the loving mother of six sons including Fran (Mary Alice), Thomas (Karin), Robert (Marilou), John (Patti), and Chris (Carrie). She was preceded in death by her fourth oldest son, Timothy.
Annie was a devout Catholic and could often be seen inside St. Jude Parish in the middle section, aisle seat, during a typical Saturday P.M. Mass.
Her passions included taking cruises, visiting Las Vegas, singing to the Oldies, crocheting, and driving Cadillacs. But above all else, she adored her six sons and was never shy was about letting the world know: her email address was [email protected] and her license plate proudly proclaimed "6 Sons." She also was blessed with 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, we recommend giving your loved ones a big hug, and consider making a small donation in her name to St. Jude Parish, 321 West Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020