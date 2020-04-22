Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Jeres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Jeres

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Jeres Obituary
Anne (Pizzo) Jeres of Warminster, Pa. passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Briarleaf Nursing Home. She was 97.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Gabriella (Ricci) Pizzo, the beloved wife of the late Victor Jeres, and the loving mother of Frances Berry, Joanne Rummerfield (John), Patricia Jeres, and Victoria Barrella (Robert). She was the grandmother of Anne Marie, Charles and Thomas Berry, Christina Martin, Dion and Olivia Barrella and the late Vince Dartt.

Due to the Corona Pandemic, funeral services will be held privately for the family.

Decker/Givnish Life Celebration

Home, Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Decker Givnish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -