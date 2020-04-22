|
Anne (Pizzo) Jeres of Warminster, Pa. passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Briarleaf Nursing Home. She was 97.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Gabriella (Ricci) Pizzo, the beloved wife of the late Victor Jeres, and the loving mother of Frances Berry, Joanne Rummerfield (John), Patricia Jeres, and Victoria Barrella (Robert). She was the grandmother of Anne Marie, Charles and Thomas Berry, Christina Martin, Dion and Olivia Barrella and the late Vince Dartt.
Due to the Corona Pandemic, funeral services will be held privately for the family.
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration
Home, Warminster
www.deckergivnish.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 22, 2020