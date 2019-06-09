|
Anne L. (Schickedanz) Ganther passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. She was 87.
Anne was the beloved wife of Frank Ganther for 67 years; mother of Carol Lusignea (Bill), Barbara Frey, Frank C. Ganther, and Jean Kromer (Joe); grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of four; and the sister of the late Carl Hunger.
She was a resident of Willow Grove for 29 years, and Brigantine, N.J., for 32 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2086 Parkview Ave., Abington, PA 19001. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019