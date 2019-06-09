Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
501 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0911
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Ganther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne L. Ganther

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne L. Ganther Obituary
Anne L. (Schickedanz) Ganther passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. She was 87.

Anne was the beloved wife of Frank Ganther for 67 years; mother of Carol Lusignea (Bill), Barbara Frey, Frank C. Ganther, and Jean Kromer (Joe); grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of four; and the sister of the late Carl Hunger.

She was a resident of Willow Grove for 29 years, and Brigantine, N.J., for 32 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2086 Parkview Ave., Abington, PA 19001. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now