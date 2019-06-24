|
Anne Marie (Norman) Nigro of Roslyn passed away June 21, 2019. She was 69.
She was the beloved wife of Jack Nigro; and mother of John Geiger (Lisa), Mary Anne Senger and Jessica Adamski (David). She also is survived by her grandchildren, Victoria, Alexandra, Hannah, Avery and David. She was the sister of Helen Shaffert, Mark Norman, Jim Norman, and John Norman.
Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Shalom Assembly of God, 1862 Kimball Ave., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Church. Interment will be private.
William R. May Funeral Home,
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 24, 2019