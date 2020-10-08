Anne Marie Palazzolo, of Jenkintown, passed on October 5, 2020. She was 92.She is survived by her children Anthony J. (JoAnne), Nicole Keating, Michael J. M.D. (Kathleen) and David (Adela Cordero), seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony J. Palazzolo, M.D, and her infant son James.Anne was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was loved by all her family.Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Friday October 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 602 West Ave, Jenkintown, PA 19046. Viewing in church from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.John J. Bryers Funeral Home