Anne N. Sweeney
Anne N. Sweeney of Warrington lost her valiant fight against cancer on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She died surrounded by her family: her daughter, Ellen; her son, Thomas; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Larkin; and her two beloved granddaughters, Kate and Kara.

Anne was born July 24, 1937 in New York, N.Y. to Michael and Brigid Needham, both immigrants from Ireland.

Anne was the beloved wife of Joseph F. Sweeney, who passed away in 1997.

She is survived by her brothers, James and John Needham, and her sisters, Jane McIreavy and Maura Needham.

Anne received her nursing degree at Bellevue School of Nursing and her B.S. from New York University. She was a nurse at Bellevue and St. Vincent's Hospitals in New York City. She moved to New Jersey and served as the school nurse in the Cedar Grove School System and at Our Lady of the Lake School in Verona.

In her retirement she moved to Bucks County, where her greatest delight was caring for her granddaughters. Whether she was shuttling them to and from school, ice skating practice or the lacrosse field, she was immensely proud of their accomplishments.

Friends and relatives will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday morning, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Avenue, Warrington, where her Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Village Improvement Association of Doylestown in memory of Anne N. Sweeney, 595 W. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901, Attn: Laura Kruger.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shelly Funeral Home - Warrington
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
