Anne (Loughlin) Zaren Sigovich died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the age of 92.
She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Sigovich (1948-1989) and the late John Zaren (1998-2007), and the loving mother of Barbara Harren (Richard), James Sigovich, and Robert Sigovich (Mary). Anne is also survived by five devoted grandchildren and six cherished great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, Pa., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, Pa.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 7, 2019