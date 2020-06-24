Anne T. Webster, a resident of Hilltown Township, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. She was 76.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the loving wife of the late Edward O'Rourke and the late Dale Webster.
She is survived by her beloved daughters, Patricia Lawn (Steven Weiner), Colleen Trommer (Michael), Cathleen Pavlik (Alan) and Kelly Kline (Jack). Also surviving are her six grandchildren, Amanda and Megan Lawn, Michael and Anthony Trommer, Christina Pavlik and Daulton Messick (Nicole), and her great grandchild, Walker Messick.
Anne's (Nancy as her friends and family called her) greatest joy in life was time spent with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, spending time at the campground and shopping.
She graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in 1964. She dedicated her life to caring for others as a registered nurse, specializing in pediatrics and adult care. In her later years, she loved spending time with her beloved King Charles Spaniel, Bentley.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Rt. 152 & Broad St., Hilltown, Pa., where her viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Please remember to follow CDC social distancing guidelines and wear masks. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfont
www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Born in Philadelphia, she was the loving wife of the late Edward O'Rourke and the late Dale Webster.
She is survived by her beloved daughters, Patricia Lawn (Steven Weiner), Colleen Trommer (Michael), Cathleen Pavlik (Alan) and Kelly Kline (Jack). Also surviving are her six grandchildren, Amanda and Megan Lawn, Michael and Anthony Trommer, Christina Pavlik and Daulton Messick (Nicole), and her great grandchild, Walker Messick.
Anne's (Nancy as her friends and family called her) greatest joy in life was time spent with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, spending time at the campground and shopping.
She graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in 1964. She dedicated her life to caring for others as a registered nurse, specializing in pediatrics and adult care. In her later years, she loved spending time with her beloved King Charles Spaniel, Bentley.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Rt. 152 & Broad St., Hilltown, Pa., where her viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Please remember to follow CDC social distancing guidelines and wear masks. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfont
www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 24, 2020.