|
|
Anne Watson Downs, a resident of Willow Grove, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. She was 89.
She was the devoted wife for 63 years to the late Wallace Jacoby Downs Jr.
Born in Geneva, N.Y., Anne was the daughter of the late Walter Vail Watson and the late Ruth Genevieve Rutenber.
Anne graduated from Westminster College with a B.A. degree in Sociology.
Anne volunteered at the American Association of University Women (AAUW), Meals on Wheels and taught Sunday School at Abington Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed vacationing in Stone Harbor, N.J. and Arcadia, Mich., as well as spending winters in Venice, Fla.
She is survived by three loving daughters, Caroline Farrell, Elizabeth Rounce and Margaret Frost, her sons-in-law, Douglas Farrell and Robert Rounce, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Vail Jackson.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, where relatives and friends will be received after the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001.
Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home,
Abington
www.helwegrowlandfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 12, 2020