Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
215-887-7375
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Downs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Watson Downs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Watson Downs Obituary
Anne Watson Downs, a resident of Willow Grove, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. She was 89.

She was the devoted wife for 63 years to the late Wallace Jacoby Downs Jr.

Born in Geneva, N.Y., Anne was the daughter of the late Walter Vail Watson and the late Ruth Genevieve Rutenber.

Anne graduated from Westminster College with a B.A. degree in Sociology.

Anne volunteered at the American Association of University Women (AAUW), Meals on Wheels and taught Sunday School at Abington Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed vacationing in Stone Harbor, N.J. and Arcadia, Mich., as well as spending winters in Venice, Fla.

She is survived by three loving daughters, Caroline Farrell, Elizabeth Rounce and Margaret Frost, her sons-in-law, Douglas Farrell and Robert Rounce, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Vail Jackson.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, where relatives and friends will be received after the service. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001.

Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home,

Abington

www.helwegrowlandfh.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -