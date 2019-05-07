Home

Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Annette Deriscavage
Annette "Nettie" (Pelesky) Deriscavage of Warminster passed away peacefully May 3, 2019, in her sleep. She was 96.

Born in Jenners, Pa., Annette was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Lewchuk) Pelesky.

She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Peter; her daughter, Annette; her son, Peter; her brothers, John, Mike, and Steve; and her sisters, Mecca, Helen Irene, and Anna.

She was the loving mother of Gloria Monturano (Armand) and Jeanie Antonelli (Drew); grandmother of Christian and Amanda; sister of Nicholas and Joseph and Evelyn; and aunt to many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received after 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday May 10th, at Nativity Of Our Lord Church, 605 West Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974. Interment will follow immediately after in Sunset Memorial Park.Decker Funeral Home,

Warminster

deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 7, 2019
