Annette Urban
Annette (Szymanski) Urban, a longtime resident of Hatboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. She was 93.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Annette was the daughter of the late Jan and Josephine (Krzeminski) Szymanski.

Annette was employed by Environmental Tectonics Corporation in Southampton, Pa. for many years. She was famous for her cheesecakes and coffeecakes. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards, and games with her grandchildren – she was very competitive! She and her husband loved to travel by train across the country.

She was an exceptional mother and grandmom and absolutely cherished her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They will all miss her dearly.

Annette is survived by her children, Anita (Fred), Patricia (Joseph), Marci Bennett (Christopher), and John (Lori), and her sister, Claire Szymanski. She was the loving grandmother of Diana, Peter, Jordyn, Nathan, Colin, Justin, and Anna, and great grandchildren, Michael, Brynley, and Zachary.

Her husband, Peter Joseph Jr., preceded her in death by 10 weeks and they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in September. She also was preceded in death by her son, Peter Joseph III, and great grandson, Owen Michael Gosiniack.

A joint private interment will be held for Annette and her husband at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 6, 2020.
