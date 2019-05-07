|
Annie R. Smith of Sellersville, Pa., died peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Rockhill Community, Sellersville, Pa. She was 99.
Annie was born in Perkasie, Pa., to George and Alice Huff. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, U.S. Marine, Breast Cancer Survivor, and friend.
Annie was a resident of New Britain Borough for 66 years before moving to Rockhill Community. She was proud of serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. Women's Auxiliary during World War II. With the same pride, Annie opened up Smith Mobile with her husband Harold in 1947.
She and Harold grew the business to become Smith Marine, which was later passed on to their sons. Annie was the keeper of the books and always kept her eyes on the boys. When Annie wasn't busy at work, she enjoyed time in her flower gardens, which bloomed more beautiful each year. Annie also loved to spend time with her friends and family. Weekend trips up to Lake Wallenpaupack, snowmobiling in Old Forge, N.Y., nights of Pinochle games, and watching "her Phillies" made her happy. She impacted all who she met and will be greatly missed.
Annie was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Harold Smith.
She is survived by her three sons, Thomas L. Smith (Lori Smith) of Old Forge, N.Y., Jack Smith (Karen Smith) of Jamison, Pa., Chuck Smith (Donna Smith) of Hilltown, Pa., and her sisters, Florence Moyer of Sellersville, Pa., and Caroline Childs of Souderton, Pa. Furthermore, she is survived by six loving grandchildren, Thomas Smith Jr., Doug Smith, Ryan Smith (Laura Smith), Jennifer Smith, Erica Lehneis (Mike Mullen), Tori Smith, and her great-granddaughter, Everly Mullen.
Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate Annie's life from 10:30 a.m. until her memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday May 9, at the Joseph A. Fluehr Ill Funeral Home, 241 East Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Road), New Britain, PA 18901. Her interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Prospectville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer a donation in Annie's name be made to The Community at Rockhill's Benevolent Fund at The Community at Rockhill, Attn: Alyssa Guers - Director of Development and Public Relations, 3250 State Road, Sellersville, PA 18960. www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 7, 2019