Annmarie Flannery, a resident of Nockamixon since 1972, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.
Born in Lansdowne, Pa., she was a daughter of the late John and Anne Flannery.
Annmarie graduated in 1981 from Bethlehem Catholic High School, and worked six years for the federal government. She held an associate degree from Bucks County Community College and continued her nursing education at Moravian University.
She worked at medical facilities Heritage Towers, Pine Run and St. Luke's. In her free time, she enjoyed the outdoors and gardening.
Annmarie is survived by a sister, Rosemary McGovern, brother, John Flannery, sister-in-law, Barbara Flannery, and nieces, Colleen and Mary Flannery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 345 Elmwood Lane, Riegelsville, Pa. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to The Regina Academy at St. John the Baptist, 4040 Durham Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942
Shelly Funeral Home,
Plumsteadville
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 16, 2019