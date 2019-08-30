|
Anthony G. Rocca, a longtime resident of Hatboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 78.
Tony was born in Philadelphia on Nov. 5, 1940. He graduated in 1958 from North Catholic High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Hilda Rocca, his brother, Frank, Frank's wife, Anna, and his brother, John.
Tony established a legacy of family traditions that will carry on throughout the generations to come. The things that gave him the greatest joy were spending time with the love of his life, Dot, to whom he was married for 54 years, his children and his grandchildren; teaching them fishing, automotive maintenance, and driving.
He always looked forward to Family Football Sunday get-togethers and competing to win in our Family Football Pool! Go Eagles!
He was the husband of Dorothy "Dot" (O'Connor) Rocca, and the father of Jacqueline (Rocca) O'Hara, Anthony Rocca and his wife, Kelly (Doolin), and Eileen (Rocca) Lynn and her husband, Joe. Tony's legacy lives on through his grandchildren, Michael and his wife, Emily, Fallon, Douglas and Ashlyn O'Hara, Allyson and AJ Rocca, Rachel, Michael and Lauren Baker, and Alex, Kyra, Madison, and Ava Lynn. Tony is also survived by his sister, Sylvia (Rocca) Gwynn and her husband, Bill, his sisters-in-law, Fran (O'Connor) Buffington and Thelma (Oster) O'Connor, as well as many godchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Road, Hatboro. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. John Bosco Church, 235 E. Countyline Road, Hatboro. Interment will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
