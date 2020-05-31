Anthony Murray, a resident of Doylestown, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was 67.
He was born April 5, 1953 in Groton, Conn. to the late Anthony H. Murray Jr. and Wilma (Bruhns) Murray.
Tony graduated from Father Judge High School in Philadelphia in 1971 and went on to attend the State University of New York (SUNY) Maritime College, earning a B.S. in Marine Transportation in 1976. Upon graduation, he received a commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy Reserve and a Third Mate's license issued by the U.S. Coast Guard to sail as a deck officer in the U.S. Merchant Marines. Tony worked onboard U.S. flag ships for 15 years and advanced his merchant marine license to "Master Unlimited" and his military rank to Captain, U.S. Navy.
In December 1991, Tony began his federal civil service career as a Marine Transportation Specialist for the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command in Washington, D.C. He went on to work for other maritime related agencies in the Washington area, and in August 2000, Tony joined the U.S. DOT Hazardous Materials Safety Assistance Team, working out of the Eastern Region office located in West Trenton, N.J. After an almost 20-year career of doing public and private sector outreach and training, Tony recently retired from the job that he loved.
Tony was a long-term cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma at the age of 16. The life-saving treatment he received as a young man caused many long-term side effects that he courageously battled until his passing. Despite all his challenges, Tony had a positive attitude and lived life to the fullest. He loved spending time outdoors, especially fishing and kayaking, and he loved sharing his adventures with others. He was a loyal friend, and was respected and loved by everyone who knew him. His bright smile and his ability to make others laugh will never be forgotten.
Tony was the beloved husband of Mary Lou (Brown) Murray, and the loving father of Grace Adele Murray. He was the devoted brother of Susan E. Kozub (William), Kenneth J. Murray (Janis), Virginia A. Franklin, and Michael L. Murray (Leanne), and the dear "Uncle Tony" to many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his entire family.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Catholic Church in Jamison, Pa. All are welcome to join in the Liturgy via livestream at the funeral home's web site listed below. A private burial will follow at Harbourton Cemetery in Lambertville, N.J. A memorial celebration to honor Tony's life will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tony's name to THON at www.donate.thon.org/campaign/tony-murray-tribute, or to the Abramson Cancer Center Survivorship Program at www.givingpages.upenn.edu/AnthonyMurray, or you may mail a donation to Penn Medicine Development, Abramson Survivorship Program, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home,
Richboro
www.campbellfh.com
He was born April 5, 1953 in Groton, Conn. to the late Anthony H. Murray Jr. and Wilma (Bruhns) Murray.
Tony graduated from Father Judge High School in Philadelphia in 1971 and went on to attend the State University of New York (SUNY) Maritime College, earning a B.S. in Marine Transportation in 1976. Upon graduation, he received a commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy Reserve and a Third Mate's license issued by the U.S. Coast Guard to sail as a deck officer in the U.S. Merchant Marines. Tony worked onboard U.S. flag ships for 15 years and advanced his merchant marine license to "Master Unlimited" and his military rank to Captain, U.S. Navy.
In December 1991, Tony began his federal civil service career as a Marine Transportation Specialist for the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command in Washington, D.C. He went on to work for other maritime related agencies in the Washington area, and in August 2000, Tony joined the U.S. DOT Hazardous Materials Safety Assistance Team, working out of the Eastern Region office located in West Trenton, N.J. After an almost 20-year career of doing public and private sector outreach and training, Tony recently retired from the job that he loved.
Tony was a long-term cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma at the age of 16. The life-saving treatment he received as a young man caused many long-term side effects that he courageously battled until his passing. Despite all his challenges, Tony had a positive attitude and lived life to the fullest. He loved spending time outdoors, especially fishing and kayaking, and he loved sharing his adventures with others. He was a loyal friend, and was respected and loved by everyone who knew him. His bright smile and his ability to make others laugh will never be forgotten.
Tony was the beloved husband of Mary Lou (Brown) Murray, and the loving father of Grace Adele Murray. He was the devoted brother of Susan E. Kozub (William), Kenneth J. Murray (Janis), Virginia A. Franklin, and Michael L. Murray (Leanne), and the dear "Uncle Tony" to many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his entire family.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Catholic Church in Jamison, Pa. All are welcome to join in the Liturgy via livestream at the funeral home's web site listed below. A private burial will follow at Harbourton Cemetery in Lambertville, N.J. A memorial celebration to honor Tony's life will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tony's name to THON at www.donate.thon.org/campaign/tony-murray-tribute, or to the Abramson Cancer Center Survivorship Program at www.givingpages.upenn.edu/AnthonyMurray, or you may mail a donation to Penn Medicine Development, Abramson Survivorship Program, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home,
Richboro
www.campbellfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 31, 2020.