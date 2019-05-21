|
Anthony J. DeCarlo of Doylestown passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 91 years old and the husband of the late Elinor DeCarlo.
Born in Abington, he was the son of the late Pasquale Giovanni John DeCarlo and Angiolina Vuotto DeCarlo.
Tony attended Penn State University and was a retired engineer from Leeds and Northrup Company.
He enjoyed retirement with Ellie as they traveled to Myrtle Beach, Maine, Disney and the Poconos. He also enjoyed woodworking and recently developed a talent for watercolor painting.
Tony had been a member of the McKinley and Upper Black Eddy fire companies.
He is survived by his daughters: Jane McKee, her husband, John, and Lynn Freeman, her husband, Scott; his grandchildren, Joshua McKee, Jessica Bollard (Matt), Jason McKee, Jeffrey McKee, Madelyn Freeman and Gabriel Freeman; and his great-grandchildren, Matthew and Ellie Bollard.
He was preceded in death by his son, James DeCarlo.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 East State Street, Doylestown, where the family will receive guests from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow Mass in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
Memorial contributions in Tony's name may be made to Pine Run Lakeview, 2425 Lower State Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 21, 2019