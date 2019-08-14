|
Anthony J. Krochta Jr. of Doylestown died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. He was 28.
He was a 2009 graduate of Central Bucks West High School.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Anthony J. and Angia Krochta Sr.; his mother, Cindy Penglase; his brother, Zachery Krochta; and grandparents, Nick and Marilyn Krochta, Marilyn Maxon and Charles Penglase and his wife, Christine.
Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428, followed by a Prayer Service at 3 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Aldie Counseling Center for Drug and Alcohol Abuse at aldie.org.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 14, 2019