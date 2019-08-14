Home

Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
Anthony Joseph Krochta Jr. Obituary
Anthony J. Krochta Jr. of Doylestown died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. He was 28.

He was a 2009 graduate of Central Bucks West High School.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Anthony J. and Angia Krochta Sr.; his mother, Cindy Penglase; his brother, Zachery Krochta; and grandparents, Nick and Marilyn Krochta, Marilyn Maxon and Charles Penglase and his wife, Christine.

Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428, followed by a Prayer Service at 3 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Aldie Counseling Center for Drug and Alcohol Abuse at aldie.org.

Teeters' Funeral Chapel

Hawley, Pa.

www.teetersfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 14, 2019
