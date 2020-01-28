|
Anthony Pascucci of Willow Grove, formerly of Long Island, N.Y., passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the age of 88.
He was born in Greenvale, N.Y., a son of the late Charles and Margaret Pascucci.
Anthony was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean War. In his early life he was a Pattern Maker in the garment industry and later became an Enrolled Agent of the IRS and Executive Tax Preparer.
He was a varsity football and baseball player in high school who developed an encyclopedic knowledge of both sports. Anthony was a life long N.Y. Yankees fan. He enjoyed walking, reading and was an avid fan of country music.
Anthony is survived by two daughters, Cynthia and Rebecca Pascucci, his daughter-in-law, Lori Metro, and two sisters, Lucy Corte and Loretta Lunarola and her husband, Philip. He is also survived by his former wife, Roberta Pascucci.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters, Louise Pascucci, Nicholas Pascucci, Josephine DiLegge, Vito Pascucci, Mikey Pascucci and Charles Pascucci Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing after 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan 30, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Rd., Hatboro, followed by his funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
