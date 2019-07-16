|
Anthony T. Lemma Sr. died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his residence. He was 94.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Angelo and Maria Lemma. Anthony was a resident of Warrington. He had previously lived in Ocala, Fla. and in Feasterville.
Mr. Lemma was a retired employee of Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania. He enjoyed his career at Bell and retired after 30 years of service
Anthony was a talented woodworker and handyman. He was a voracious reader and avid golfer. Mr. Lemma was a two-time member of the "Hole In One Club."
Mr. Lemma was a member of the "Greatest Generation." He proudly served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
Anthony was the beloved husband for 56 years to Doris Anne Hanning Lemma before her death in 2004. He was the devoted father of Anthony Lemma Jr. (Cheryl) and Nancy Gonzalez (Allan), both of Warrington, the loving grandfather of TSgt. Francis Lemma (Stacy), Anthony Lemma III and Jenna Wood (Dan), and great grandfather of Ginger and Zavier Lemma and Connor Wood. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friend are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Intelligencer on July 16, 2019