The Thompson family announces the death of their mother, Antoinette Marie (Pale) Thompson, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Toni, as she was known, is survived by her son, Jim Thompson; her daughter, Terry Owens; brother, Vincent Pale; and grandchildren, Brian Galbraith, Keith Galbraith and Annie Owens.
Other loved ones who have departed before include her beloved husband, Jim Thompson, her daughter, Pat Eble, and grandchildren, Beth Ide and Rob Galbraith.
Toni was the church organist for many years at St. John of the Cross in Roslyn, playing for Masses every Sunday and Holy Day and for weddings and funerals. She also was a piano teacher for countless students, being especially patient with those learning for the first time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Avenue, Ardsley, Pa. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for viewing.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those remembering Toni make a donation to the .
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 24, 2019