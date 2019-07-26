|
Antonetta C. (DiFiore) DiBerardino of Warrington passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was 89.
Antonetta was the loving wife of the late Joseph DiBerardino Sr. "Connie" was born in the Germantown section of Philadelphia and was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Grazia (Ventresca) DiFiore.
She loved to cook and host meals for her family and to crochet blankets for her loved ones. Connie spent her final years in the wonderful care of Neshaminy Manor, for which her family is very grateful.
Antonetta is survived by her children, Joanne Focht and Joseph DiBerardino Jr. (Donna); her grandchildren, Wendi (Jon), Kristi (Michael), and Bill Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Ashley, Cody, Connor, and Darren; and her sister, Helen Martosella and sister-in-law, Theresa DiFiore. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Felix, her sister, Mary, and her son-in-law, Bill, Sr.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, until the time of her funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Avenue, Warrington. Her interment will immediately follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham.
