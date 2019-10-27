Home

Arden L. Martenz

Arden Lee Martenz beloved mother, wife to Louis Martenz, passed on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. She was 86 years old.

She is survived by her three children: Greg Smith (wife Jeannette), Ken Smith (wife Terri), and Cameon Funk (husband Warren), her six grandchildren, Karly Doyle, Dustin Law, Curtis Law, Lexa Smith, Kenneth Smith and Shanna Smith, and her nine great grandchildren. She was an educator, writer and publisher.

She will be greatly missed.

Donations can be made to the , PO Box 600 Doylestown Pa. 18901 or at dementiasociety.org (1-800-336-3684) in Arden's memory.

Decker Funeral Home

www.Deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 27, 2019
