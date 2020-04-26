|
Arlene E. Stachel of Doylestown passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her home. She was 79 and the loving wife for 62 years of Michael P. Stachel.
Born in Portage, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Brady and Gertrude Kepner.
Arlene was a community leader and a proud 1958 graduate of Central Bucks High School. She was well known as the co-owner of Mt. Lake Pool and Patio, an iconic business in Doylestown for over 50 years.
In the '70s Arlene chaired the CISV (Children's International Summer Villages), an international student exchange program for local high school students. The program exchanged over 100 students during Arlene's reign and her own children participated and have cultivated lifelong friendships from the program.
In 1981, Arlene chaired the Doylestown Mardi Gras, a large celebration in the center of town that required the coordination with the state to close State and Main Streets. The Mardi Gras included thousands of locals dressed in Mardi Gras costumes. The celebration was such a success the town requested having it again in 1982, even bigger and better than the first.
In the '90s Arlene was the first woman to lead the Doylestown Business Alliance during its' infancy. During the decade she chaired the annual black-tie affair known as the "Red Gala Ball" held in the rotunda at the courthouse. As a supporter of the VIA, she coordinated and participated as a designer in the annual VIA Designer houses, a fund raiser to support the Doylestown Hospital.
From 1995 until the present, Arlene and Mike championed the Doylestown Borough Dam Fishing Project. The project has been a win-win for the community. The project saved the borough dam from being filled in and also created an annual fishing event for young children, handicapped veterans and senior citizens over 65.
Arlene was the perfect host, loving family gatherings around the holidays and was a gourmet cook. Her hundreds of recipes have been passed down through the ages.
Arlene and Mike were world travelers, having been to more countries than they can count, making friends all over the world. Arlene was her husband's co-pilot, flying together all over North America. Arlene loved music and dancing, and together with Mike was known to be the first on the dance floor.
Arlene treated everyone with kindness and believed in having an open door to friends and neighbors. Their home on Mercer Avenue was affectionately known as "The Stachel Valley Country Club."
In addition to her husband, Mike, she is survived by her son, Michael P. Stachel Jr., his wife, Tammy, and his daughters, Brittany and Shelby Stachel; her daughter, Kelly White, her husband, Tom, and their children, Tom White Jr., Madison White and Danielle Francisco, her husband, TJ, along with their children, Tiller, Paxton, and Maisey; and her sister, Lois Clark.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Thomas.
A celebration of Arlene's life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arlene's name may be made to: "The Friends of the Borough Dam," 57 West Court St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
