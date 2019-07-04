Home

Baskwill Funeral Home Inc.
20 West Montgomery Avenue
Hatboro, PA 19040-0537
215-675-1631
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Baskwill Funeral Home Inc.
20 West Montgomery Avenue
Hatboro, PA 19040-0537
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Baskwill Funeral Home Inc.
20 West Montgomery Avenue
Hatboro, PA 19040-0537
Arlene Fay Reilly Obituary
Arlene Reilly, a resident of Warminster for 66 years, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was 94.

She was the loving wife of the late Ira Reilly, with whom she had shared 35 years of marriage.

Born in Easton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Marie (Hahn) Fay.

Arlene was a longtime active member of Lehman Methodist Church. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and a member of the Crooked Billet Women's Club. She was a self-employed sales woman for Avon Cosmetics.

She is survived by her son, Steve Reilly, her daughter, Susan Reilly, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the James R. Baskwill Funeral Home, 20 W. Montgomery Ave. (half block west of York Road), Hatboro, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Neshaminy Warwick Cemetery, 1401 Meetinghouse Rd., Warminster, Pa.

Donations may be made to Lehman Methodist Church, 300 S. York Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040.

To share farewell messages online, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Baskwill Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.baskwill.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 4, 2019
