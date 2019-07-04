|
|
Arlene Reilly, a resident of Warminster for 66 years, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was 94.
She was the loving wife of the late Ira Reilly, with whom she had shared 35 years of marriage.
Born in Easton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Marie (Hahn) Fay.
Arlene was a longtime active member of Lehman Methodist Church. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and a member of the Crooked Billet Women's Club. She was a self-employed sales woman for Avon Cosmetics.
She is survived by her son, Steve Reilly, her daughter, Susan Reilly, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the James R. Baskwill Funeral Home, 20 W. Montgomery Ave. (half block west of York Road), Hatboro, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Neshaminy Warwick Cemetery, 1401 Meetinghouse Rd., Warminster, Pa.
Donations may be made to Lehman Methodist Church, 300 S. York Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040.
To share farewell messages online, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.
Baskwill Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.baskwill.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 4, 2019