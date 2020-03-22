|
Arnold G. Bowles of Warminster died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Ann's Choice. He was 94.
Arnold was born April 2, 1925, in Lowestoft, United Kingdom, son of the late Henry Bols and the late Christine (Delfoss) Bols.
He is survived by his four children Stephen, David, Jennifer, and Paul; their spouses Michelle, Kathy, Scott and Jill; six grandchildren, Eric, Lauren, Lydia, Julia, Patrick, and Adam; and six great grandchildren, Clara, Cole, Dean, Hannah, Elena, and Elliott.
After serving in the Royal Air Force in World War II, Arnold married Marian Liles Aug. 21 1948 in Farringdon County of Berkshire, England. He graduated from the University of London in 1951 with first class honors and began his career as a mechanical engineer.
In 1958, Arnold and Marian immigrated to the U.S. with their two small children where he continued his successful career in engineering. In 1977 Arnold founded Pressure Technology Incorporated in Huntington Valley. Today the company has plants in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Arnold and Marian enjoyed a loving marriage for 58 years until Marian passed away in 2006.
Arnold was a devoted family man. He lived an adventurous life of taking risks, traveling the world and living life to its fullest. He continued to water ski and downhill ski well into his eighties. He was charismatic, enjoyed a good libation, always had a funny story and was always a joy to be around, he will be very much missed.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 22, 2020